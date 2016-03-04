Dr. Arsalan Darmal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darmal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arsalan Darmal, MD
Overview
Dr. Arsalan Darmal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Darmal works at
Locations
Amen Clinics Inc3150 Bristol St Ste 400, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (949) 266-3700
Amen Clinics Inc4019 Westerly Pl Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 266-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable!
About Dr. Arsalan Darmal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1164592465
Education & Certifications
- AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darmal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darmal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darmal works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Darmal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darmal.
