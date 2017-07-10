See All Hand Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Arriyan Dowlatshahi, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
13 years of experience

Dr. Arriyan Dowlatshahi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Beverly Hospital.

Dr. Dowlatshahi works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - OB/GYN
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 (617) 667-3940
    Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry
    330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 (617) 667-3940
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Beverly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Jul 10, 2017
    He is the BEST. I truly feel blessed to have had him as my surgeon while he was in his at UMass. I have never met a more caring and compassionate surgeon in my life. The work he did was spectacular and the care he gives his patients is better then any other doctor I have known. He cares so much about his patients and what will help them. He does better work than many surgeons twice his age with decades more of experience. Just truly a talented doctor with a great smile and good bedside manner.
    Jennifer Shannon in North Attleboro, MA — Jul 10, 2017
    About Dr. Arriyan Dowlatshahi, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124331061
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arriyan Dowlatshahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowlatshahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dowlatshahi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dowlatshahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dowlatshahi has seen patients for Wound Repair and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dowlatshahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowlatshahi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowlatshahi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowlatshahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowlatshahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

