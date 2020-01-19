Dr. Arrash Kirkland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arrash Kirkland, MD
Dr. Arrash Kirkland, MD is a Sports Rehabilitation Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Sports Rehabilitation Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano.
McKinney clinic1400 N Coit Rd Ste 302, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 504-3005Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Primary Care, Chiropractors, Pain & Urgent Care15110 Dallas Pkwy Ste 102, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (972) 792-0204Monday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very nice doctor. Took the time to answer my questions. Very thorough. I would recommend him highly.
- Sports Rehabilitation Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194928846
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Rochester Strong Meml Hosp
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Kirkland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirkland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.