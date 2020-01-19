Overview

Dr. Arrash Kirkland, MD is a Sports Rehabilitation Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Sports Rehabilitation Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Kirkland works at Talkiatry in McKinney, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.