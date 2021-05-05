See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Canton, MI
Dr. Arqam Zia, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Arqam Zia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Canton, MI. They graduated from Dow Medical College / Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Zia works at CANTON ENDOCRINOLOGY in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Insufficiency, Subacute Thyroiditis and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes Thyroid & Endocrinology Clinic Pllc
    1600 S Canton Center Rd Ste 2200, Canton, MI 48188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 999-8067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Insufficiency
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Goiter
Adrenal Insufficiency
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperprolactinemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Paget's Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Prolactinoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    May 05, 2021
    dr. zia helped me manage my gestational diabetes through my pregnancy . He was greeat offered telehealth appointments and replies very quickly to messages sent thru the portal they have set up with them which helped me better manage my diabetes. Always able to see me as soon as needed when sudden changes would happen to my sugar levels. Highly recommend him as a doctor.
    — May 05, 2021
    About Dr. Arqam Zia, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225028681
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • DMC/Wayne State U
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Lincoln Med & MH Ctr-NY Med Coll
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College / Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arqam Zia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zia has seen patients for Adrenal Insufficiency, Subacute Thyroiditis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

