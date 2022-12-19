Dr. Arpit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arpit Patel, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Arizona Colorectal Experts2995 W Elliot Rd Ste 4, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (602) 844-5157Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
I can’t say enough about Dr. Patel and his staff. They were so quick to help me when a mass was found during a colonoscopy. They scheduled an appointment with their office right away, and then the surgery was scheduled shortly after that. Staff was super communicative and responsive. Dr. Patel is very caring, knowledgeable, and the best at what he does. Surgery went smoothly and he checked on me every day while I was in the hospital. He called as soon as the pathology report came in I highly recommend Dr. Patel.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1679740419
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
