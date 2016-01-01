Overview

Dr. Arpit Bhargava, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.



Dr. Bhargava works at The Kidney Health Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.