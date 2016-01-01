Dr. Arpit Bhargava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhargava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arpit Bhargava, MD
Dr. Arpit Bhargava, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
The Kidney Health Center7015 Almeda Rd Ste 3, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 307-2929Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Arpit Bhargava, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1346550803
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Bhargava has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhargava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
