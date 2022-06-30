See All Ophthalmologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Arpine Barsegian, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arpine Barsegian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Barsegian works at Fountain Valley in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Calabasas, CA and Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri Minh Nguyen MD Inc.
    11100 Warner Ave Ste 104, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 435-1500
  2. 2
    26585 Agoura Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-5000
  3. 3
    Cardiology and Medicine Obs
    757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 267-9523

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Arpine Barsegian, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780070649
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barsegian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barsegian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barsegian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barsegian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barsegian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barsegian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

