Dr. Barsegian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arpine Barsegian, MD
Overview
Dr. Arpine Barsegian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Barsegian works at
Locations
Tri Minh Nguyen MD Inc.11100 Warner Ave Ste 104, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 435-1500
- 2 26585 Agoura Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (310) 825-5000
Cardiology and Medicine Obs757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 267-9523
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I believe good doctors should be acknowledged. I recently had the pleasure of being a patient of Dr. Barsegian. I was in her office for the treatment of cataracts. Even in the midst of an extremely busy office, she was still very personable, and open to questions. When she called to go over the procedure with me she took her time to explain the different types of lenses, what she recommended for me and was again open to my questions. She is very knowledgeable and yet easy going which helped put me at ease. After all, the thought of someone coming towards your eye with a laser, can be a little daunting. The day of the surgery she let me know what I could expect in the operating room, and it was just as she said. Her follow up was thorough and she made sure I was following her clear post-op instructions. I am happy to say the surgery went well, no issues, no pain, it is so amazing to be able to see again. I recommend her highly. In my eyes (no pun intended) she is the best!
About Dr. Arpine Barsegian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1780070649
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
