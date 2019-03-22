Dr. Arpenik Avakian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avakian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arpenik Avakian, MD
Overview
Dr. Arpenik Avakian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Med Sch and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Avakian works at
Locations
Retina Eyecare Pllc21616 76th Ave W Ste 203, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 275-9975
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avakian?
Dr. Avakian examined my retina 12 years ago; she diagnosed a retina on the verge of tearing beyond repair, immediately i went in for surgery. Did a good job of explaining and my few options. 12 years later, and 1 cataract surgery later (she advised i would have early cataract surgery), the eye she worked on still going strong, apart from a small unrepairable scar, I'm forever grateful to this doctor.
About Dr. Arpenik Avakian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1073627519
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U|University Of Washington
- First Moscow Med Sch|So Ill U Eye Ctr
- Bapt Meml Hosp-U Tenn
- Yerevan State Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avakian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avakian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avakian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avakian works at
Dr. Avakian speaks Armenian and Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Avakian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avakian.
