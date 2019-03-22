See All Ophthalmologists in Edmonds, WA
Dr. Arpenik Avakian, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arpenik Avakian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Med Sch and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Avakian works at Washington Center for Pain Management in Edmonds, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Eyecare Pllc
    21616 76th Ave W Ste 203, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 275-9975

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Vision Screening
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Vision Screening

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 22, 2019
    Dr. Avakian examined my retina 12 years ago; she diagnosed a retina on the verge of tearing beyond repair, immediately i went in for surgery. Did a good job of explaining and my few options. 12 years later, and 1 cataract surgery later (she advised i would have early cataract surgery), the eye she worked on still going strong, apart from a small unrepairable scar, I'm forever grateful to this doctor.
    Mar 22, 2019
    About Dr. Arpenik Avakian, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Armenian and Russian
    • 1073627519
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia U|University Of Washington
    • First Moscow Med Sch|So Ill U Eye Ctr
    • Bapt Meml Hosp-U Tenn
    Medical Education
    • Yerevan State Med Sch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arpenik Avakian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avakian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Avakian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avakian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avakian works at Washington Center for Pain Management in Edmonds, WA. View the full address on Dr. Avakian’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Avakian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avakian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avakian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avakian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

