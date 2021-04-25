Overview

Dr. Arpee Yeretzian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Yeretzian works at Optum-Descanso in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.