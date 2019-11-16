See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Arpana Edala, MD

Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Arpana Edala, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their fellowship with Abington Memorial Hospital

Dr. Edala works at Arkansas Longevity Center in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    2300 Andover Ct Ste 400, Little Rock, AR 72227 (501) 904-5159
    CHI St. Vincent Gastroenterology - Parkview
1 Saint Vincent Cir Ste 210, Little Rock, AR 72205 (501) 552-4777
  Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  Conway Regional Health System
  Saline Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
    Nov 16, 2019
    My visits are always efficient and professional. Dr Edala and staff are very informed and ready to perform necessary activities to complete Diagnosis. All staff are attentive as well as friendly.
    Vivian — Nov 16, 2019
    English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
    1265662969
    Abington Memorial Hospital
    Elmhurst Hospital Center
    Cabrini Medical Center
    Geriatric Medicine
    Dr. Arpana Edala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Edala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Edala works at Arkansas Longevity Center in Little Rock, AR.

    Dr. Edala has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more.

    Dr. Edala speaks Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Edala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

