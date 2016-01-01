Overview

Dr. Arpan Doshi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.



Dr. Doshi works at Pediatrix Cardiology of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.