Dr. Arousha Davatgarzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davatgarzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arousha Davatgarzadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arousha Davatgarzadeh, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Dr. Davatgarzadeh works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
350021263 Erwin St, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (888) 515-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davatgarzadeh?
Dr. D. is a caring, knowledgeable physician. He makes me feel important and cared for. I am so lucky to be his patient.
About Dr. Arousha Davatgarzadeh, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033213111
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davatgarzadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davatgarzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davatgarzadeh works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Davatgarzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davatgarzadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davatgarzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davatgarzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.