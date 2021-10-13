Dr. Vickers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aroucha Vickers, DO
Overview
Dr. Aroucha Vickers, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Vickers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Neurology Center2020 Wellness Way Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 432-2233
- 2 1930 Village Center Cir Ste 3-717, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Directions (702) 432-2233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vickers?
I have been to other neurologists before and I'm so glad I found Dr. Vickers. She is amazing! She always takes her time to answer all my questions. She is so thorough and professional. She is extremely knowledgeable and I highly recommend her to all my friends!
About Dr. Aroucha Vickers, DO
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1184062267
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vickers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vickers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vickers works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vickers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vickers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vickers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vickers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.