Dr. Aroucha Vickers, DO

Neurology
4 (7)
9 years of experience
Dr. Aroucha Vickers, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Vickers works at Las Vegas Neurology Center in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Las Vegas Neurology Center
    2020 Wellness Way Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89106 (702) 432-2233
    1930 Village Center Cir Ste 3-717, Las Vegas, NV 89134 (702) 432-2233

Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Memory Evaluation
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Oct 13, 2021
    I have been to other neurologists before and I'm so glad I found Dr. Vickers. She is amazing! She always takes her time to answer all my questions. She is so thorough and professional. She is extremely knowledgeable and I highly recommend her to all my friends!
    About Dr. Aroucha Vickers, DO

    • Neurology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184062267
    • TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Dr. Vickers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vickers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Vickers works at Las Vegas Neurology Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Vickers's profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vickers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vickers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vickers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vickers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

