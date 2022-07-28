See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Aronkumar Reddy, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Aronkumar Reddy, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Reddy works at River City Neurology in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    River City Neurology
    525 Oak Centre Dr Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 655-3800
  2. 2
    Baptist Health System
    525 Madison Oak Dr Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 655-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 28, 2022
    People leaving one star because they couldnt find the office is wrong. We need good doctors. Dr. Reddy treated my family with respect. We saw him in the hospital for my mom after her stroke. We have seen him numerous times at his office after that. He takes his time and is always friendly. My mom will only listen to him. Thank you Dr. Reddy. Would recommend you to everyone
    — Jul 28, 2022
    About Dr. Aronkumar Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255533592
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aronkumar Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy works at River City Neurology in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Reddy’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

