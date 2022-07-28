Dr. Aronkumar Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aronkumar Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Aronkumar Reddy, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
River City Neurology525 Oak Centre Dr Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 655-3800
Baptist Health System525 Madison Oak Dr Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 655-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
People leaving one star because they couldnt find the office is wrong. We need good doctors. Dr. Reddy treated my family with respect. We saw him in the hospital for my mom after her stroke. We have seen him numerous times at his office after that. He takes his time and is always friendly. My mom will only listen to him. Thank you Dr. Reddy. Would recommend you to everyone
About Dr. Aronkumar Reddy, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.