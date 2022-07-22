Dr. Aronica Holmes, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aronica Holmes, DMD
Dr. Aronica Holmes, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Johns Creek, GA.
Johns Creek Dental Excellence2880 Old Alabama Rd Ste 100, Johns Creek, GA 30022 Directions (770) 299-4766Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I really think that I made a good choice with Dr. Holmes. I know that I have some special issues when it comes to dental care, and I truly believe that Dr. Holmes is a very caring and capable dentist. (As much as is possible for me), I look forward to having my dental needs met by this practice.
Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Holmes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.