Dr. Aron Tendler, MD

Psychiatry
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Aron Tendler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.

Dr. Tendler works at Advanced Mental Health Care Inc. in Royal Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Juno Beach, FL, Palm Beach, FL and Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Mental Health Care Inc.
    11903 Southern Blvd Ste 104, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 749-9999
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Juno Beach
    790 Juno Ocean Walk Ste 404C, Juno Beach, FL 33408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 333-8884
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Advanced Mental Health Care Inc.
    249 Peruvian Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 333-8884
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  4. 4
    NDFYA Boca
    3275 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 100, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 333-8884

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tendler?

    Jun 27, 2022
    Quickly got to core issue. Very focused treatment. I progressed rapidly. My treatments ended sooner than expected. I’m very pleased with Dr. Tendler’s expertise. He’s also a very kind and good man.
    Pamela Parker — Jun 27, 2022
    About Dr. Aron Tendler, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1538103072
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago
    • Tulane
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Yeshiva University
    • Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aron Tendler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tendler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tendler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tendler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Tendler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tendler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tendler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tendler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

