Overview

Dr. Aron Schlau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Cetec and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Schlau works at Palm Harbor Medical Associates in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.