Dr. Aron Rovner, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Aron Rovner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rovner works at NEW HORIZONS GASTROENTEROLOGY in Garden City, NY with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Horizons Gastroenterology Pllc
    585 Stewart Ave Ste 412, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 794-2990
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Diagnostic Test Results LLC
    199 Broad St Ste 1D, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 263-6947

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Aron Rovner, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1326010430
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aron Rovner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rovner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rovner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rovner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rovner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rovner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rovner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rovner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

