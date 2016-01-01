Overview

Dr. Aron Rovner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rovner works at NEW HORIZONS GASTROENTEROLOGY in Garden City, NY with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.