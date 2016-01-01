Dr. Aron Rovner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rovner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aron Rovner, MD
Overview
Dr. Aron Rovner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rovner works at
Locations
-
1
New Horizons Gastroenterology Pllc585 Stewart Ave Ste 412, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 794-2990Saturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Diagnostic Test Results LLC199 Broad St Ste 1D, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (914) 263-6947
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rovner?
About Dr. Aron Rovner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1326010430
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rovner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rovner accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rovner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rovner works at
Dr. Rovner speaks Hebrew.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rovner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rovner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rovner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rovner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.