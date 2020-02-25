See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Aron Nusbaum, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Aron Nusbaum, MD

Hair Transplant Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Aron Nusbaum, MD is a Hair Transplant Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hair Transplant Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine,.

Dr. Nusbaum works at Allure Plastic Surgery Miami in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Center of South Florida
    3850 Bird Rd Ste 102, Miami, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 448-9100
  2. 2
    Bernard P Nusbaum MD
    4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 230, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 448-9100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Hair Loss
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nusbaum?

    Feb 25, 2020
    Dr Nusbaum was very helpful in treating my hair loss. I was very frustrated before finding him. He was able to treat my scalp as well as help my hair from thinning. My hair has never looked better after the PRP with Acell treatments. I’m hoping to have a transplant from him sometime this year.
    — Feb 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aron Nusbaum, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aron Nusbaum, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nusbaum to family and friends

    Dr. Nusbaum's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nusbaum

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aron Nusbaum, MD.

    About Dr. Aron Nusbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Hair Transplant Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972929792
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital Residency In Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine,
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Miami (B.A.)
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aron Nusbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nusbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nusbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nusbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nusbaum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nusbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nusbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nusbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aron Nusbaum, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.