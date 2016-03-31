Dr. Aron Geelan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aron Geelan, DMD
Dr. Aron Geelan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Portland, OR. They graduated from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU).
Geelan Dental Care101 SW Main St Ste 290, Portland, OR 97204 Directions (503) 223-1322Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Geelan Dental Care5320 S Macadam Ave Ste 100, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 223-1322
- Delta Dental
Outstanding staff and doctor. I've been with Dr. Geelan since he opened his practice in Portland and when my job changed, I even voluntarily upgraded my insurance just so I could stay with Dr. Geelan and his office. Give them a try - you'll love their service, positive attitude and Dr. Geelan's excellent work!
- Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)
- Oregon State University
Dr. Geelan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Geelan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geelan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.