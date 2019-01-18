See All Urologists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Aron Bruhn, MD

Urology
3.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Aron Bruhn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roseville, CA. 

Dr. Bruhn works at PERMANENTE MEDICAL GROUP, INC. in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center
    1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 784-4160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Trichomoniasis Screening
Bladder Scan
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Trichomoniasis Screening
Bladder Scan

Treatment frequency



Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 18, 2019
    I had a great experience with Dr Bruhn. Dr Bruhn is very patient to explain treatment options he suggested.
    El Dorado Hills — Jan 18, 2019
    About Dr. Aron Bruhn, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275732703
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
