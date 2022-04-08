Dr. Adkins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aron Adkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aron Adkins, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aspirus Stanley Hospital, Cumberland Healthcare, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital, Marshfield Medical Center Ladysmith, Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake, Saint Croix Regional Medical Center and Western Wisconsin Health.
Dr. Adkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eau Claire Medical Clinic Oakwood3802 Oakwood Mall Dr, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Directions (715) 839-9280
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Stanley Hospital
- Cumberland Healthcare
- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital
- Marshfield Medical Center Ladysmith
- Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake
- Saint Croix Regional Medical Center
- Western Wisconsin Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adkins?
Dr. Adkins is always very thorough kind and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Aron Adkins, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1336246529
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adkins works at
Dr. Adkins has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Adkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.