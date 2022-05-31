Overview

Dr. Arnulfo Carrasco, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Carrasco works at Carrasco Pain Institute in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.