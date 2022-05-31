Dr. Arnulfo Carrasco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnulfo Carrasco, MD
Overview
Dr. Arnulfo Carrasco, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Carrasco Pain Institute PA4763 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-4825
Hospital Affiliations
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Can’t recommend him highly enough! We live in DFW, with all these hospitals and doctors, but drove to San Antonio for treatments w/ Dr Carrasco
About Dr. Arnulfo Carrasco, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1598878225
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrasco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrasco accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco.
