Dr. Lambroza Arnon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Arnon works at Endoscopy Center of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Indigestion and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.