Overview

Dr. Arnold Yee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center, The Queens Medical Center and Wahiawa General Hospital.



Dr. Yee works at Texas Breast Specialists in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.