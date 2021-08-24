See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Arnold Yashar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (12)
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arnold Yashar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.

Dr. Yashar works at Kaiser Permanente Garfield Specialty Center in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Garfield Urology
    5893 Copley Dr, San Diego, CA 92111 (619) 528-3913
    Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center
    4647 Zion Ave, San Diego, CA 92120 (619) 528-5000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2021
    Dr Yashar is personable and is dedicated to repair knees rather than just treat the symptoms. His skill at repairing my right knee has made my my recovery remarkable. My friends cannot get over how much better I am doing than they did. I had out patient surgery. Pain has been controlled without requiring opioids. I have been able to sleep through the night from day one. It has been just over one week and I'm already eager to go back to get the other knee replaced.
    Lois Pierson — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Arnold Yashar, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871641779
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yashar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yashar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yashar works at Kaiser Permanente Garfield Specialty Center in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yashar’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yashar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yashar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yashar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yashar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

