Dr. Yashar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold Yashar, MD
Overview
Dr. Arnold Yashar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.
Locations
Garfield Urology5893 Copley Dr, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (619) 528-3913
Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center4647 Zion Ave, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 528-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yashar is personable and is dedicated to repair knees rather than just treat the symptoms. His skill at repairing my right knee has made my my recovery remarkable. My friends cannot get over how much better I am doing than they did. I had out patient surgery. Pain has been controlled without requiring opioids. I have been able to sleep through the night from day one. It has been just over one week and I'm already eager to go back to get the other knee replaced.
About Dr. Arnold Yashar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1871641779
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yashar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yashar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yashar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yashar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yashar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.