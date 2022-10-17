Dr. Arnold Wolf, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Wolf, DPM
Overview
Dr. Arnold Wolf, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Locations
Omni Footcare Associates PC42850 Schoenherr Rd Ste 3, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 247-0840
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Always does great job on my feet and toenails. I moved from Sterling Heights to Richmond and have no desire of changing my foot doctor. Dr. Wolf is the best. He does a superb job of trimming my nails properly and even takes care of my one stubborn nail that is too big for the bed and causes discomfort. He gets in there to cut it back and really relieves any pain I have. My stubborn calluses also get cleaned up. Been his patient many years and hope to continue to see him.
About Dr. Arnold Wolf, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1124020847
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
