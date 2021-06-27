Dr. Willis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold Willis, MD
Overview
Dr. Arnold Willis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Willis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid Atlantic Urology Associates LLC7500 Greenway Center Dr Fl 8, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 477-2000
-
2
Astria Sunnyside Hospital1016 Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside, WA 98944 Directions (509) 837-1507
-
3
Wme Urology Lab7755 Belle Point Dr, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 474-3636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willis?
He was a great sailing partner and best man
About Dr. Arnold Willis, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Danish and Spanish
- 1275525545
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willis works at
Dr. Willis has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Willis speaks Danish and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.