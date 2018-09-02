See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Webster, TX
Dr. Arnold Valenson, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Arnold Valenson, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine.

Dr. Valenson works at Texas Endovascular in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Endovascular (Webster)
    390 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 575-3686
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2018
    Hamilton vein center is truly a top of the line clinic. And dr. Valenson is a five star Dr. he explained everything. After dr. Explained Everything we were soled. I will tell everyone to go to his clinic. Patsy
    Patsy in Pearland , TX — Sep 02, 2018
    About Dr. Arnold Valenson, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1831337096
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale School of Medicine
    • Diagnostic Radiology
