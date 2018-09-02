Dr. Arnold Valenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Valenson, MD
Overview
Dr. Arnold Valenson, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine.
Locations
Texas Endovascular (Webster)390 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 575-3686Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hamilton vein center is truly a top of the line clinic. And dr. Valenson is a five star Dr. he explained everything. After dr. Explained Everything we were soled. I will tell everyone to go to his clinic. Patsy
About Dr. Arnold Valenson, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831337096
Education & Certifications
- Yale School of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Valenson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valenson has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valenson speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Valenson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valenson.
