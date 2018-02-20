See All Spine Surgeons in Huntington Station, NY
Dr. Arnold Schwartz, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Arnold Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Schwartz works at Orthopedic Spine Care Of Long Island in Huntington Station, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Orthopedic Spine Care of Long Island PC
    Orthopedic Spine Care of Long Island PC
206 E JERICHO TPKE, Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 847-0200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Spinal Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Tumor Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spinal Shock Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Feb 20, 2018
    It's been 7 months since my spinal fusion of L4 L5. I feel so much better and have been getting stronger each day. Dr Schwartz is a good caring person and one heck of a surgeon. If you have had enough of the pain and frustration- go see Dr Schwartz.
    About Dr. Arnold Schwartz, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144223090
    • St Lukes Hospital Spine Center
    • Boston University Dept. Of Orthopaedics
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
