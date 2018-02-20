Dr. Arnold Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arnold Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Spine Care of Long Island PC206 E JERICHO TPKE, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 847-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
It's been 7 months since my spinal fusion of L4 L5. I feel so much better and have been getting stronger each day. Dr Schwartz is a good caring person and one heck of a surgeon. If you have had enough of the pain and frustration- go see Dr Schwartz.
About Dr. Arnold Schwartz, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1144223090
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hospital Spine Center
- Boston University Dept. Of Orthopaedics
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
