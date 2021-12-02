Overview

Dr. Arnold Sarazen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Newport Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Sarazen works at South County Urology in Wakefield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.