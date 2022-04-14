See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Arnold D Salzberg, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arnold D Salzberg, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Salzberg works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Rocky Mount, VA and Lexington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke
    3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 224-5170
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Carilion Clinic General Surgery - Franklin
    390 S Main St, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 489-6348
    Carilion Clinic General Surgery - Lexington
    100 Spotswood Dr, Lexington, VA 24450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 463-7108
    Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital
    1 Health Cir, Lexington, VA 24450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 458-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 14, 2022
    Dr. Salzberg has you going to all classes to understand weight lose surgery and this was a very exciting experience and helps you understand how important it is to follow his directions. He did my bariatric sleeve in 2019 and I hadn't been this small in about 22 years and after about 6 months I had knee replacements. I felt like a new person. I was grateful to have such a wonderful doctor.
    Dee C — Apr 14, 2022
    About Dr. Arnold D Salzberg, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104927284
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnold D Salzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salzberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salzberg has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

