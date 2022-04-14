Overview

Dr. Arnold D Salzberg, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Salzberg works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Rocky Mount, VA and Lexington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.