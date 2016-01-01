Overview

Dr. Arnold Rugama, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.



Dr. Rugama works at Valley Sleep Specialists Inc in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.