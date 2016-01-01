Dr. Arnold Rugama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rugama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Rugama, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arnold Rugama, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Locations
Valley Sleep Specialists Inc.1660 E Herndon Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 840-2262
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arnold Rugama, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rugama has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rugama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rugama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rugama speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rugama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rugama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rugama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rugama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.