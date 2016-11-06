Dr. Arnold Roxas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roxas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Roxas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Arnold Roxas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carson, CA.
Dr. Roxas works at
Locations
-
1
Concert Health Care Inc1000 E Dominguez St Ste 110, Carson, CA 90746 Directions (310) 715-7755
-
2
Concert Health Care Inc1727 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501 Directions (310) 373-7855
-
3
Torrance Premiere Health Inc.3655 Lomita Blvd Ste 312, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-7855
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roxas?
Very nice, humble, and intelligent!!
About Dr. Arnold Roxas, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Tagalog
- 1487637351
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roxas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roxas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roxas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roxas works at
Dr. Roxas speaks Tagalog.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roxas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roxas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roxas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roxas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.