Dr. A Rothner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. A Rothner, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Colum-Presby Med Ctr
Dr. Rothner works at
Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rothner has been nothing short of humble, invested and desiring to help. He is an angel in a very difficult path and willing to use his years of relationships and resources to help our son~ We are eternally grateful and help he is next to us for years to come to help our son navigate this path if needed
About Dr. A Rothner, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1588695365
Education & Certifications
- Colum-Presby Med Ctr
- Babies Hosp
- Presby-St Lukes Hosp
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothner works at
Dr. Rothner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothner.
