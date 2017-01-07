Overview

Dr. Arnold Ravdel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with United Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ravdel works at Arnold Ravdel MD & Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.