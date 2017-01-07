Dr. Arnold Ravdel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravdel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Ravdel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arnold Ravdel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with United Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Ravdel works at
Locations
Orlando H Rivera Dpm509 W Tidwell Rd Ste 310, Houston, TX 77091 Directions (713) 691-0432
Hospital Affiliations
- United Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After searching hi and low for a good orthopaedic doctor/surgeon, I took a gamble and headed for the inner city. West Tidwell and North Sheppard in Houston. Dr. Arnold Ravdel MD is one of the nicest and most fascinating people I've met in quite a long time. History buff, he knows his stuff. He answered all my questions, followed me to the ER for additional x-rays and a hard cast. When he compressed my ankle, it hurt, but I started laughing just so he wouldn't stop.
About Dr. Arnold Ravdel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 63 years of experience
- English, Dutch and German
- 1285790188
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravdel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravdel accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravdel works at
Dr. Ravdel speaks Dutch and German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravdel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravdel.
