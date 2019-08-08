Dr. Arnold Prywes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prywes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Prywes, MD
Overview
Dr. Arnold Prywes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Queens Hospital Center.
Locations
Eye Care Associates4212 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 731-4800
Glaucoma Consultants of Long Island2001 Marcus Ave Ste W286, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prywes is an excellent doctor - very professional and caring and can also can put a smile on your face with his great personality.
About Dr. Arnold Prywes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Ophthalmology
