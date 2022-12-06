Overview

Dr. Arnold-Peter Weiss, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Weiss works at UNIVERSITY ORTHOPEDICS INC in Providence, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Wrist Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.