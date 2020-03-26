Dr. Arnold Panzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Panzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arnold Panzer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Panzer works at
Locations
-
1
Arnold D. Panzer M.D.910 Route 109 Ste A, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Directions (631) 991-3235Friday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doc Highly Recommended
About Dr. Arnold Panzer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366486995
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panzer works at
Dr. Panzer speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Panzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panzer.
