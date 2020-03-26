See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lindenhurst, NY
Dr. Arnold Panzer, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arnold Panzer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Panzer works at Arnold D. Panzer M.D. Aesthetic Skincare and Dermatology in Lindenhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arnold D. Panzer M.D.
    910 Route 109 Ste A, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 991-3235
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Cellulitis
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Cellulitis
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 26, 2020
    Great Doc Highly Recommended
    — Mar 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arnold Panzer, MD
    About Dr. Arnold Panzer, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366486995
    Education & Certifications

    • St Vincent Hospital
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnold Panzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panzer works at Arnold D. Panzer M.D. Aesthetic Skincare and Dermatology in Lindenhurst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Panzer’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Panzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panzer.

