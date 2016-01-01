Dr. Arnold Nothnagel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nothnagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Nothnagel, DO
Overview
Dr. Arnold Nothnagel, DO is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Canton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Nothnagel works at
Locations
-
1
Canton Office4690 Munson St NW Ste D, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (216) 831-5700
-
2
Retina Associates Of Cleveland340 Oxford St Ste 210, Dover, OH 44622 Directions (330) 602-8351Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nothnagel?
About Dr. Arnold Nothnagel, DO
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English
- 1699754606
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Truman Med Ctr-U Mo
- Detroit Osteo Hosp
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nothnagel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nothnagel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nothnagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nothnagel works at
Dr. Nothnagel has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nothnagel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nothnagel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nothnagel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nothnagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nothnagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.