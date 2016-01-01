Overview

Dr. Arnold Nothnagel, DO is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Canton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation



Dr. Nothnagel works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc. in Canton, OH with other offices in Dover, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.