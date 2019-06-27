Dr. Arnold Negrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Negrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Negrin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arnold Negrin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.
Locations
Negrin F Arnold MD200 Stephenson Ave Ste 302, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 351-0325
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Negrin runs his clinic better than any other psychiatrist I've been to. Both Dr. Negrin and his staff have treated me with respect by taking my concerns and suggestions into account when providing treatment. During the busiest times of day, you may need to wait sometime past your scheduled appointment to be seen. I think this is a fair trade for how quickly new patients and patients in distress can schedule new appointments. I've experienced wait times upwards of 2 months, but my first appointment was scheduled in two weeks. Coming to Dr. Negrin has truly given me a new lease on life.
About Dr. Arnold Negrin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Negrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Negrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Negrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Negrin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Negrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Negrin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Negrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Negrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Negrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.