Dr. Arnold Mech, MD
Overview
Dr. Arnold Mech, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine.
Locations
-
1
Arnold W. Mech. M.d. P.A.4865 Hedgcoxe Rd Ste 400, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 208-9500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 4645 Wyndham Ln, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 208-9500
-
3
www.mechhealthcareassociates.com7604 San Jacinto Pl, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 208-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If you actually get to see him his bedside manner and compassion are unmatched, the problem is actually getting in contact with the office. Sadly, I had to find a new dr because of it.
About Dr. Arnold Mech, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1295762243
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mech has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mech accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
