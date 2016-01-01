Dr. Arnold Mandelstam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandelstam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Arnold Mandelstam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 136 Woodbury Rd Ste 101, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 692-4055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Arnold Mandelstam, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1063472710
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
