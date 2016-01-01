See All Psychiatrists in Woodbury, NY
Dr. Arnold Mandelstam, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Arnold Mandelstam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    136 Woodbury Rd Ste 101, Woodbury, NY 11797 (516) 692-4055

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Arnold Mandelstam, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063472710
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnold Mandelstam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandelstam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandelstam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mandelstam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandelstam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandelstam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandelstam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

