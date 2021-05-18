Dr. Levy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Arnold Levy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6 Greenwood Ln, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 621-5345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
After being treated by several mental health professionals over the course of 20+ years, all I can say is Dr. Levy is my savior. He's very knowledgeable and highly qualified. You can tell he loves what he does. He's fully invested in his patient's care and has a warm and comforting demeanor. Highly Recommend.
About Dr. Arnold Levy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1295810968
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.