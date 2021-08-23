See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Arnold Leiboff, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arnold Leiboff, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.

Dr. Leiboff works at Colon and Rectal Surgeons of Long Island in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Anal Fistula and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon and Rectal Surgeons of Long Island
    3400 Nesconset Hwy Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 (631) 689-2600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 23, 2021
    Dr. was very pleasant and took time to explain different options for our problem. Was a great listener and was always happy to answer any questions you had. Would highly recommend him
    David Heller — Aug 23, 2021
    About Dr. Arnold Leiboff, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154322188
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Ill College Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Suny
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education

