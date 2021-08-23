Dr. Arnold Leiboff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leiboff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Leiboff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arnold Leiboff, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Colon and Rectal Surgeons of Long Island3400 Nesconset Hwy Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-2600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Mather Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Leiboff?
Dr. was very pleasant and took time to explain different options for our problem. Was a great listener and was always happy to answer any questions you had. Would highly recommend him
- Colorectal Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1154322188
- University Ill College Med
- Suny
- Beth Israel Med Center
- New York Medical College
Dr. Leiboff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leiboff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leiboff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leiboff has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Anal Fistula and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leiboff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Leiboff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leiboff.
