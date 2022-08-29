Dr. Arnold Kiburz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiburz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Kiburz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arnold Kiburz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Kiburz works at
Locations
-
1
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kiburz?
Dr. Kiburz and his medical team immediately prepared me for my surgery. They made certain I was aware of the entire medical procedure for my rotator cuff surgery, they have very professional bedside manner. They educated me about my prescriptions, physical therapy, how to contact Dr. Kiburz' nurse and how to continue working with my shoulder towards a safe and healthy recovery. Thank you.
About Dr. Arnold Kiburz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1386834935
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- Oschner Clinic
- Med Coll of WI
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiburz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiburz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiburz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiburz works at
Dr. Kiburz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiburz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiburz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiburz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiburz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiburz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.