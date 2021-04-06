Dr. Arnold Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Henry, MD
Dr. Arnold Henry, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
IU Health Physicians Family & Sports Medicine201 N Illinois St Ste 110, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Directions (317) 638-0678
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Hermy is an amazing doctor and for someone that doesn't like seeking medical care, he made my visits extremely comfortable. The staff was very kind and pleasant as well.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1942511472
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.