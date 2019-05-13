Dr. Arnold Gross, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Gross, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arnold Gross, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Locations
Arnold S. Gross, D.P.M., P.C.31500 Telegraph Rd Ste 235, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 646-6882Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Great Lakes Foot and Ankle Institute2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 1175, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 960-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gross is a great doctor-very knowledgeable, extremely compassionate and always takes care of your feet problems.
About Dr. Arnold Gross, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1780778704
Education & Certifications
- Harris County Hospital District
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
