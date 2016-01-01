Dr. Arnold Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- CA
- San Francisco
- Dr. Arnold Greenberg, MD
Dr. Arnold Greenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arnold Greenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from IVANO-FRANKOVSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arnold Greenberg M.d.2299 Post St Ste 206, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 346-7505
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pseudobulbar Affect
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Abscess Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Allergy Shots
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Blood Culture for Bacteria
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Breast Exam
- View other providers who treat Casting
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Function Testing
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat EMG (Electromyography)
- View other providers who treat Enema
- View other providers who treat Erythropoietin Test
- View other providers who treat Estrogen Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion
- View other providers who treat Feces Culture, Bacteria
- View other providers who treat Flu Shot
- View other providers who treat Fracture Care
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Joint Injection
- View other providers who treat Lab Service
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Somatic
- View other providers who treat Newborn and Well-Child Care
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Preventive Care
- View other providers who treat Skin Lesion Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Splinting
- View other providers who treat Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Tourette's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Viral Culture
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat X-Ray
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
About Dr. Arnold Greenberg, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1780616177
Education & Certifications
- IVANO-FRANKOVSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Vertigo, Chronic Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenberg speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.