Dr. Arnold Good, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arnold Good, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Good works at
Locations
Adena Health Pavilion4437 State Route 159 Ste 125, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4570
Ohiohealth Grant Medical Center111 S Grant Ave, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 533-5000
Heartcare Inc6024 Hoover Rd Ste G, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 533-5000
Heartcare Inc765 N Hamilton Rd Ste 120, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 337-9800Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Good's for several years. He repaired a PFO that was detected by a fellow dr. in his cardiology office. His professionalism is amazing. He always took the time to explain what procedures he was doing and why, never made me feel like I had silly questions, and was very motivating. He is no longer with the cardiology practice that I go to and I miss him tremendously!
About Dr. Arnold Good, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1336180835
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St University Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Good has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Good accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Good has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Good has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Good on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Good. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Good.
